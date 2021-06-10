Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. By way of example, Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) has seen its share price rise 116% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Freshpet's cash burn is. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Freshpet Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at March 2021, Freshpet had cash of US$341m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$131m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.6 years as of March 2021. Notably, however, analysts think that Freshpet will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Freshpet Growing?

Freshpet actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 73% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. But the silver lining is that operating revenue increased by 31% in that time. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Freshpet To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Freshpet seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Freshpet's cash burn of US$131m is about 1.8% of its US$7.3b market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Freshpet's Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Freshpet's cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Freshpet that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

