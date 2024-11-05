Freshpet management to meet virtually with Benchmark

Virtual Meeting to be held on November 5 hosted by Benchmark.
Read More on FRPT:
- Freshpet price target raised to $189 from $183 at DA Davidson
- Freshpet price target raised to $163 from $161 at Deutsche Bank
- Freshpet price target raised to $170 from $160 at Truist
- Freshpet price target raised to $174 from $160 at TD Cowen
- Freshpet price target raised to $185 from $150 at Benchmark
