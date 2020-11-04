Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Third-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Investors in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.4% to close at US$125 following the release of its quarterly results. Freshpet reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$84m and statutory earnings per share of US$0.09, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:FRPT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Following the latest results, Freshpet's twelve analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$407.5m in 2021. This would be a major 36% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 394% to US$0.61. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$406.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.56 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$118, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Freshpet at US$144 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$67.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Freshpet's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 36% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 20% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.9% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Freshpet is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Freshpet following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$118, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Freshpet going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Freshpet (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.