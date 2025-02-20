Freshpet, Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Significant Revenue and Profit Growth

Freshpet reports significant revenue growth and profitability improvements for Q4 and full year 2024, achieving positive net income.

Freshpet, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, showcasing significant growth across various metrics. For Q4, net sales rose 22% to $262.7 million, with net income increasing from $15.3 million to $18.1 million. The full-year figures revealed a 27.2% increase in net sales to $975.2 million, alongside a transition to positive net income of $46.9 million, compared to a loss of $33.6 million the previous year. Gross margins also improved markedly, attributed to lower input costs and operational efficiencies. Freshpet's chief executive, Billy Cyr, expressed confidence in the company's ongoing growth strategy and projected that they would achieve free cash flow positivity by 2026. The company also raised its long-term profit margin targets, anticipating further scale benefits. Looking ahead, Freshpet forecasts net sales between $1.18 billion and $1.21 billion for 2025, indicating continued momentum in the pet food market.

Potential Positives

Net sales increased by 27.2% for the full year 2024, reaching $975.2 million, demonstrating strong demand and growth in the business.

Full-year net income of $46.9 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $33.6 million in the prior year, indicating improved profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 was $161.8 million, compared to $66.6 million for the prior year, showcasing enhanced operational efficiency and profitability.

Positive cash flow from operating activities of $154.3 million for the year, up from $75.9 million, affirming strong financial health and supporting future growth initiatives.

Potential Negatives

SG&A expenses increased significantly, with a notable rise as a percentage of net sales, indicating potential inefficiencies in managing operational costs.

The company did not provide guidance for net income (loss), which could raise concerns about future profitability and financial stability.

The increase in long-term debt (notably convertible senior notes) raises potential financial risk for the company moving forward.

FAQ

What were Freshpet's fourth quarter 2024 net sales?

Freshpet reported net sales of $262.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a 22.0% increase from the previous year.

How did Freshpet's net income change in 2024?

Freshpet's net income increased to $46.9 million in 2024, compared to a net loss of $33.6 million in 2023.

What is Freshpet's guidance for net sales in 2025?

Freshpet expects net sales for 2025 to range between $1.18 billion and $1.21 billion, reflecting 21% to 24% growth.

How did Freshpet's Adjusted EBITDA perform in 2024?

Freshpet's Adjusted EBITDA increased to $161.8 million in 2024, compared to $66.6 million in 2023, marking a significant growth.

What is Freshpet's outlook for full year 2027?

Freshpet anticipates net sales of $1.8 billion for 2027, with an updated Adjusted Gross Margin target of 48%.

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FRPT) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period









Net sales of $262.7 million, an increase of 22.0%.



Net income of $18.1 million, compared to the prior year period of $15.3 million.



Gross margin of 42.5%, compared to the prior year period of 34.6%.



Adjusted Gross Margin of 48.1%, compared to the prior year period of 41.1%.



Adjusted EBITDA of $52.6 million, compared to the prior year period of $31.3 million.



Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights Compared to Prior Year









Net sales of $975.2 million, an increase of 27.2%.



Net income of $46.9 million, compared to the prior year net loss of $33.6 million.



Gross margin of 40.6%, compared to the prior year of 32.7%.



Adjusted Gross Margin of 46.5%, compared to the prior year of 40.0%.



Adjusted EBITDA of $161.8 million, compared to the prior year of $66.6 million.



For the year ended December 31, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $154.3 million, compared to $75.9 million in the prior year.







"Fiscal year 2024 was a breakout year for Freshpet. We continued to deliver the exceptional net sales growth investors have come to expect from Freshpet but also delivered very strong profit improvements - and even exceeded some of the fiscal year 2027 targets we set two years ago. We also delivered full-year positive net income for the first time. The strength of this sustained performance, coupled with our operating cash flow improvements, gives us confidence we will be free cash flow positive in 2026 and able to self-fund our growth going forward," commented Billy Cyr, Freshpet’s Chief Executive Officer. "This strong performance also enables us to raise our long-term profit margin targets today to reflect the additional scale benefits we believe we can deliver as we transform the pet food category and nourish pets, people, and the planet. We remain focused on delivering disciplined, consistent growth, and outsized profitability improvements, that we believe will drive shareholder value going forward."







Fourth Quarter 2024







Net sales increased 22.0% to $262.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $215.4 million for the prior year period. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by volume gains of 20.7%.





Gross profit was $111.6 million, or 42.5% as a percentage of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $74.6 million, or 34.6% as a percentage of net sales, for the prior year period. The increase in reported gross profit as a percentage of net sales was primarily due to lower input costs, reduced quality costs and improved leverage on plant expenses. For the fourth quarter of 2024, Adjusted Gross Profit was $126.3 million, or 48.1% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $88.5 million, or 41.1% as a percentage of net sales, for the prior year period.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were $92.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $59.7 million for the prior year period. SG&A as a percentage of net sales increased by 740 basis points to 35.1% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 27.7% for the prior year period, primarily due to increased media as a percentage of net sales, higher share-based compensation and increased variable compensation accrual. Adjusted SG&A for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $73.6 million, or 28.0% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $57.2 million, or 26.6% as a percentage of net sales, for the prior year period.



Net income was $18.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $15.3 million for the prior year period. The increase in net income was due to contribution from higher sales and improved gross margin, partially offset by increased SG&A.





Adjusted EBITDA was $52.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $31.3 million for the prior year period.



The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was a result of increased Adjusted Gross Profit, partially offset by higher Adjusted SG&A.







Full Year 2024







Net sales increased 27.2% to $975.2 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $766.9 million for the prior year. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by volume gains of 26.1%.





Gross profit was $396.0 million, or 40.6% as a percentage of net sales, for the full year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $250.9 million, or 32.7% as a percentage of net sales, for the prior year. The increase in reported gross profit as a percentage of net sales was primarily due to lower input costs, reduced quality costs and improved leverage on plant expenses. For the full year ended December 31, 2024, Adjusted Gross Profit was $453.5 million, or 46.5% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $306.6 million, or 40.0% as a percentage of net sales, for the prior year.



1







SG&A was $358.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $281.3 million for the prior year. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A remained consistent at 36.7% for both the full years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. SG&A as a percentage of net sales remained consistent as the decreases due to reduced logistics as a percentage of net sales and the absence of non-recurring charges incurred in the prior year were fully offset by increased media as a percentage of net sales, higher share-based compensation and increased variable compensation accrual. Adjusted SG&A for the full year ended December 31, 2024 was $291.6 million, or 29.9% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $240.1 million, or 31.3% as a percentage of net sales, for the prior year.



1







Net income was $46.9 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $33.6 million for the prior year. The improvement in net income was due to contribution from higher sales, improved gross margin, reduced logistics costs as a percentage of net sales, and gain on equity investment, partially offset by increased SG&A.





Adjusted EBITDA was $161.8 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $66.6 million for the prior year.



The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was a result of increased Adjusted Gross Profit partially offset by higher Adjusted SG&A.







Balance Sheet







As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $268.6 million with $395.2 million of debt outstanding net of $7.3 million of unamortized debt issuance costs. For the year ended December 31, 2024, cash from operations was $154.3 million, an increase of $78.3 million compared to the prior year.





The Company will utilize its balance sheet to support its ongoing capital needs in connection with its long-term capacity plan.







Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for how the Company defines these measures and the financial tables that accompany this release for reconciliations of these measures to the closest comparable GAAP measures.







Outlook







For full year 2025, the Company is providing the following guidance:







Net sales in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion, an increase of 21% to 24% from 2024;



Adjusted EBITDA of at least $210 million; and



Capital expenditures of ~$250 million.











The Company is also updating its long-term guidance. For full year 2027, the Company now expects:







Net sales of $1.8 billion, unchanged;



Adjusted Gross Margin of 48%, compared to 45% previously; and



Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%, compared to 18% previously.











The Company does not provide guidance for net income (loss), the U.S. GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) metrics without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of net income (loss) and the respective reconciliations, including the timing of and amount of costs of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses. These items are not within the Company's control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future results.







Conference Call & Earnings Presentation Webcast Information







As previously announced, today, February 20, 2025, the Company will host a conference call with members of its leadership team. The conference call webcast is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. ET and will be hosted and archived on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com. Due to the Company's participation in the 2025 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference, there will not be a question and answer session this quarter.







About Freshpet







Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.





Our foods are available in select grocery, mass, digital, pet specialty, and club retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.





Connect with Freshpet:





https://www.facebook.com/Freshpet





https://x.com/Freshpet





http://instagram.com/Freshpet





http://pinterest.com/Freshpet





https://www.tiktok.com/@Freshpet





https://www.youtube.com/user/freshpet400







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to our ability to achieve our 2027 targets, create meaningful shareholder value, and guidance with respect to 2024 net sales, Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures. These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. While Freshpet believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements described herein, including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Freshpet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Freshpet uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in its financial communications. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplements to the U.S. GAAP reported measures, should not be considered replacements for, or superior to, the U.S. GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies.







Adjusted Gross Profit



Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of net sales (Adjusted Gross Margin)



Adjusted SG&A Expenses



Adjusted SG&A Expenses as a percentage of net sales



EBITDA



Adjusted EBITDA



Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales













Adjusted Gross Profit:



Freshpet defines Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit before depreciation expense, non-cash share-based compensation and loss on disposal of manufacturing equipment.







Adjusted SG&A Expenses:



Freshpet defines Adjusted SG&A as SG&A expenses before depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash share-based compensation, implementation and other costs associated with the implementation of an enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system, fees related to the capped call transactions, loss on disposal of equipment, advisory fees related to shareholder activism defense engagement, and organizational changes.







EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:



EBITDA represents net income (loss) plus interest expense net of interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense, and Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA less gain on equity investment, plus loss on equity method investment, non-cash share-based compensation expense, implementation and other costs associated with the implementation of an ERP system, loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, fees related to the capped call transactions, advisory fees related to shareholder activism defense engagement, and organizational changes.





Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the Company with respect to ongoing operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures are shown as supplemental disclosures in this release because they are widely used by the investment community for analysis and comparative evaluation. They also provide additional metrics to evaluate the Company’s operations and, when considered with both the Company’s GAAP results and the reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures, provide a more complete understanding of the Company’s business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. The non-GAAP measures are not and should not be considered an alternative to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures or any other figure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, or as an indicator of operating performance. The Company’s calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures are important to an understanding of the Company's overall operating results in the periods presented. The non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance.







Investor Contact:







Rachel Ulsh





Rulsh@freshpet.com







Media Contact:







Press@freshpet.com



















FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(In thousands, except per share data)























December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













ASSETS























CURRENT ASSETS:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





268,633













$





296,871













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts









68,419

















56,754













Inventories, net









80,794

















63,238













Prepaid expenses









16,026

















7,615













Other current assets









3,126

















2,841













Total Current Assets









436,998

















427,319













Property, plant and equipment, net









1,065,869

















979,164













Deposits on equipment









1,047

















1,895













Operating lease right of use assets









3,366

















3,616













Long term investment in equity securities









33,446

















23,528













Other assets









34,152

















28,899













Total Assets





$





1,574,878













$





1,464,421















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























CURRENT LIABILITIES:





















Accounts payable





$





39,164













$





36,096













Accrued expenses









56,263

















49,816













Current operating lease liabilities









1,322

















1,312













Current finance lease liabilities









2,120

















1,998













Total Current Liabilities





$





98,869













$





89,222













Convertible senior notes









395,163

















393,074













Long term operating lease liabilities









2,213

















2,591













Long term finance lease liabilities









23,273

















26,080













Total Liabilities





$





519,518













$





510,967













Commitments and contingencies









—

















—













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





















Common stock — voting, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 48,716 issued and 48,702 outstanding on December 31, 2024, and 48,277 issued and 48,263 outstanding on December 31, 2023









49

















48













Additional paid-in capital









1,338,160

















1,282,984













Accumulated deficit









(281,806





)













(328,731





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(787





)













(591





)









Treasury stock, at cost — 14 shares on December 31, 2024 and on December 31, 2023









(256





)













(256





)









Total Stockholders' Equity









1,055,360

















953,454













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





$





1,574,878













$





1,464,421



































FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)







(In thousands, except per share data)























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(Unaudited)































































NET SALES





$





262,708













$





215,420













$





975,177













$





766,895













COST OF GOODS SOLD









151,108

















140,846

















579,221

















516,023













GROSS PROFIT









111,600

















74,575

















395,956

















250,872













SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES









92,223

















59,680

















357,957

















281,318













INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS









19,377

















14,895

















37,999

















(30,446





)









OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):





































Interest and Other Income, net









2,710

















3,843

















11,868

















13,029













Interest Expense









(3,528





)













(3,449





)













(12,262





)













(14,097





)









Gain on Equity Investment









—

















—

















9,918

















—





















(818





)













394

















9,524

















(1,068





)









INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES









18,559

















15,289

















47,523

















(31,514





)









INCOME TAX EXPENSE









436

















—

















598

















210













LOSS ON EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT









—

















—

















—

















1,890













INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS





$





18,123













$





15,289













$





46,925













$





(33,614





)









OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME:





































Change in foreign currency translation





$





(603





)









$





368













$





(196





)









$





(1,961





)









TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME









(603





)













368

















(196





)













(1,961





)









TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





$





17,520













$





15,657













$





46,729













$





(35,575





)









NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS





































-BASIC





$





0.37













$





0.32













$





0.97













$





(0.70





)









-DILUTED





$





0.36













$





0.31













$





0.93













$





(0.70





)









WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING





































-BASIC









48,642

















48,244

















48,487

















48,163













-DILUTED









50,407

















49,889

















50,255

















48,163



































FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS







(In thousands)























Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2022















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





























Net income (loss)





$





46,925













$





(33,614





)









$





(59,494





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities:





























Provision for loss (gains) on accounts receivable









467

















(2





)













(20





)









Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment









1,284

















4,321

















396













Share-based compensation









51,807

















24,935

















26,092













Inventory obsolescence









347

















—

















3,455













Depreciation and amortization









73,615

















58,517

















34,555













Write-off and amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discount









2,089

















4,060

















795













Change in operating lease right of use asset









1,350

















1,549

















1,372













Loss on equity method investment









—

















1,890

















3,731













Gain on equity investment









(9,918





)













—

















—













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





























Accounts receivable









(12,228





)













820

















(32,993





)









Inventories









(15,484





)













(1,207





)













(26,171





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









269

















(2,249





)













(435





)









Other assets









(5,063





)













(4,053





)













(3,141





)









Accounts payable









12,484

















3,543

















(3,063





)









Accrued expenses









7,811

















19,237

















13,078













Operating lease liability









(1,467





)













(1,807





)













(1,384





)









Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities









154,288

















75,940

















(43,227





)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





























Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment, software and deposits on equipment









(187,092





)













(239,093





)













(230,071





)









Purchase of short-term investments









—

















(113,441





)













(19,840





)









Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

















113,441

















19,840













Investments in equity method investment









—

















—

















(3,293





)









Net cash flows used in investing activities









(187,092





)













(239,093





)













(233,364





)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





























Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock









9,138

















4,517

















471













Tax withholdings related to net shares settlements of restricted stock units









(2,595





)













(1,400





)













(1,441





)









Principal payments under finance lease obligations









(1,977





)













(1,109





)













—













Purchase of capped call options









—

















(66,211





)













—













Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes









—

















393,518

















—













Debt issuance costs









—

















(2,026





)













—













Proceeds from borrowings under Credit Facility









—

















—

















78,000













Repayment of borrowings under Credit Facility









—

















—

















(78,000





)









Proceeds from common shares issued in primary offering, net of issuance cost









—

















—

















337,508













Net cash flows provided by financing activities









4,566

















327,289

















336,538













NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS









(28,238





)













164,136

















59,947













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR









296,871

















132,735

















72,788













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD





$





268,633













$





296,871













$





132,735



































FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(Dollars in thousands)











Gross profit





$





111,600













$





74,575













$





395,956













$





250,872













Depreciation expense









13,358

















8,103

















49,056

















41,209













Non-cash share-based compensation









1,310

















2,299

















7,761

















10,995













Loss on disposal of manufacturing equipment









5

















3,547

















696

















3,547















Adjusted Gross Profit









$









126,273

















$









88,524

















$









453,469

















$









306,623















Adjusted Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales









48.1





%













41.1





%













46.5





%













40.0





%































FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION BETWEEN SG&A EXPENSES AND ADJUSTED SG&A EXPENSES

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(Dollars in thousands)











SG&A expenses





$





92,223













$





59,680













$





357,957













$





281,318













Depreciation and amortization expense









5,780

















4,248

















21,747

















15,849













Non-cash share-based compensation (a)









12,635

















(2,315





)













44,045

















13,941













Loss on disposal of equipment









225

















86

















588

















774













Enterprise Resource Planning (b)









—

















465

















—

















2,457













Capped Call Transactions fees (c)









—

















—

















—

















113













Shareholder activism defense engagement (d)









—

















—

















—

















8,177













Organization changes (e)









—

















—

















—

















(67





)











Adjusted SG&A Expenses









$









73,583

















$









57,196

















$









291,577

















$









240,074















Adjusted SG&A Expenses as a % of Net Sales









28.0





%













26.6





%













29.9





%













31.3





%





















(a)





Includes true-ups to share-based compensation expense compared to prior periods. We have certain outstanding share-based awards with performance-based vesting conditions that require the achievement of certain Adjusted EBITDA and/or Net Sales targets as a condition of vesting. At each reporting period, we reassess the probability of achieving the performance criteria and the performance period required to meet those targets. When the probability of achieving such performance conditions changes, the compensation cost previously recorded is adjusted as needed. When such performance conditions are deemed to be improbable of achievement, the compensation cost previously recorded is reversed.









(b)





Represents costs associated with the implementation of an ERP system.









(c)





Represents fees associated with the Capped Call Transactions associated with our sale of Convertible Notes in 2023.









(d)





Represents advisory fees related to shareholder activism defense engagement.









(e)





Represents a true-up to transition costs related to the organization changes designed to support growth, including several changes in organizational structure designed to enhance capabilities and support long-term growth objectives.































FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION BETWEEN NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(Dollars in thousands)











Net income (loss)





$





18,123













$





15,289













$





46,925













$





(33,614





)









Depreciation and amortization









19,138

















12,351

















70,803

















57,058













Interest expense, net of interest income









760

















(394





)













335

















1,069













Income tax expense









436

















—

















598

















210















EBITDA









$









38,457

















$









27,246

















$









118,661

















$









24,723















Gain on equity investment





$





—













$





—













$





(9,918





)









$





—













Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment









230

















3,633

















1,284

















4,321













Non-cash share-based compensation (a)









13,946

















(16





)













51,807

















24,936













Loss on equity method investment









—

















—

















—

















1,890













Enterprise Resource Planning (b)









—

















465

















—

















2,457













Capped Call Transactions fees (c)









—

















—

















—

















113













Shareholder activism defense engagement (d)









—

















—

















—

















8,177













Organization changes (e)









—

















—

















—

















(67





)











Adjusted EBITDA









$









52,633

















$









31,328

















$









161,834

















$









66,550















Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Sales









20.0





%













14.5





%













16.6





%













8.7





%





















(a)





Includes true-ups to share-based compensation expense compared to prior periods. We have certain outstanding share-based awards with performance-based vesting conditions that require the achievement of certain Adjusted EBITDA and/or Net Sales targets as a condition of vesting. At each reporting period, we reassess the probability of achieving the performance criteria and the performance period required to meet those targets. When the probability of achieving such performance conditions changes, the compensation cost previously recorded is adjusted as needed. When such performance conditions are deemed to be improbable of achievement, the compensation cost previously recorded is reversed.









(b)





Represents costs associated with the implementation of an ERP system.









(c)





Represents fees associated with the Capped Call Transactions associated with our sale of Convertible Notes in 2023.









(d)





Represents advisory fees related to shareholder activism defense engagement.









(e)





Represents a true-up to transition costs related to the organization changes designed to support growth, including several changes in organizational structure designed to enhance capabilities and support long-term growth objectives.







