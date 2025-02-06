Freshpet, Inc. to Report Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results and Participate in CAGNY Conference on February 20, 2025

Freshpet will report Q4 and full-year 2024 results and present at the CAGNY Conference on February 20, 2025.

Freshpet, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year results for 2024 on February 20, 2025, and will participate in the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference on the same day. Anearnings conference callwith the executive management team is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. ET, but there will be no question and answer session this quarter due to the CAGNY presentation, which will start at 8:00 a.m. ET. Both events will be available for streaming and archived on Freshpet's investor website. Freshpet is dedicated to improving pet health through fresh, real food crafted from local ingredients, and offers its products in various retail outlets across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information, they encourage visiting their website and social media channels.

Potential Positives

Freshpet will report its fourth quarter and full year results, indicating a scheduled evaluation of the company’s financial performance, which can inform investors and stakeholders of its progress.

The participation in the 2025 CAGNY Conference highlights the company's engagement with analysts and investors, which can enhance its visibility in the market.

The scheduledearnings conference callallows for transparency and direct communication between the company's executive management and stakeholders, fostering trust and interest in the company's operations.

Potential Negatives

The decision to skip the usual question and answer session during theearnings callmay limit investor engagement and transparency regarding the company's performance.

FAQ

When will Freshpet announce its fourth-quarter results?

Freshpet will report its fourth-quarter results on February 20, 2025.

What time is the Freshpetearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. ET on February 20, 2025.

Will there be a Q&A session during theearnings call

No, there will not be a question and answer session this quarter.

Where can I find Freshpet's conference call webcasts?

The webcasts will be available in the "Investors" section of Freshpet's website.

What is Freshpet's mission?

Freshpet's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through fresh, real food made from natural ingredients.

$FRPT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FRPT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

$FRPT Insider Trading Activity

$FRPT insiders have traded $FRPT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT JAMES MORRIS (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 42,500 shares for an estimated $6,535,150 .

. CATHAL WALSH (SVP-Managing Director, Europe) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,186 shares for an estimated $2,195,425 .

. STEPHEN MACCHIAVERNA (EVP, Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $840,060 .

. THEMBEKA MACHABA (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $384,625

$FRPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $FRPT stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRPT) (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 and participate in the 2025 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference on Thursday, February 20, 2025.





The Company will host anearnings conference callwith members of the executive management team to discuss its results with additional comments and details. The conference call webcast is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Due to the Company’s participation in the CAGNY Conference, there will not be a question and answer session this quarter.





The Company’s CAGNY Conference presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Both webcasts will be hosted and archived on the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com.







About Freshpet







Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.





Our foods are available in select grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, natural and digital retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.





