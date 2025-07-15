Freshpet, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Results and Host Conference Call on August 4, 2025

Freshpet will announce Q2 2025 results on August 4, 2025, with a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Freshpet, Inc. announced it will release its second quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2025, on August 4, 2025, before the market opens. An accompanying conference call with the executive management team will take place at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same day, with participation details provided for both North American and international listeners. The call will also be available via live broadcast on the company's website and will be archived for future listening. Freshpet emphasizes its mission to provide nourishing fresh food for pets, using locally sourced ingredients and careful preparation methods to maintain quality, with a commitment to integrity and social responsibility in their operations.

Announcement of the second quarter results report creates transparency and keeps investors informed about the company's performance.

Hosting a conference call with executive management allows for direct communication with investors, enhancing trust and engagement.

The availability of live streaming and archiving of the call ensures that all stakeholders can access the information conveniently.

Freshpet's announcement does not provide any financial projections or guidance for the upcoming quarter, which may lead to uncertainty among investors about the company's future performance.



The release lacks any positive highlights or achievements from the previous quarter, which could indicate potential challenges or underperformance in the company's operations.



There is no mention of growth strategies or new product initiatives, which could raise concerns about the company's competitive positioning and innovation in the market.

When will Freshpet announce Q2 2025 results?

Freshpet will report its Q2 2025 results on August 4, 2025, before market open.

What time is the Freshpet conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 4, 2025.

How can I listen to the Freshpet conference call?

Listeners can join by dialing (877) 407-0792 in North America or (201) 689-8263 internationally.

Where can I find Freshpet's financial results?

The financial results will be available in the "Investors" section of Freshpet's website.

What is Freshpet's mission?

Freshpet's mission is to elevate pet nutrition through fresh, locally sourced foods made with natural ingredients.

$FRPT Insider Trading Activity

$FRPT insiders have traded $FRPT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY R MCLEVISH has made 7 purchases buying 3,750 shares for an estimated $364,455 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CRAIG D. STEENECK purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $212,560

DAVID BIEGGER purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $161,235

WALTER N. GEORGE has made 3 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $143,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DARYL G BREWSTER purchased 241 shares for an estimated $25,297

OLUFUNLAYO OLURINDE FAJEMIROKUN-BECK purchased 227 shares for an estimated $24,915

$FRPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $FRPT stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FRPT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FRPT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 06/16/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/25/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

$FRPT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FRPT recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $FRPT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Marc Torrente from Wells Fargo set a target price of $88.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Bryan Adams from UBS set a target price of $65.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $90.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Peter Benedict from Baird set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Todd Brooks from Benchmark set a target price of $120.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Ken Goldman from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 04/30/2025

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRPT) (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) today announced it will report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Monday, August 4, 2025 before market open.





The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, August 4, 2025. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial (877) 407-0792 and international listeners may dial (201) 689-8263.





In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet, hosted on the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com and will be archived online. A telephonic playback will be available from 12 p.m. ET, August 4, 2025, through August 18, 2025. North American listeners may dial (844) 512-2921 and international listeners may dial (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13754861.







About Freshpet







Freshpet's mission is to elevate the way we feed our pets with fresh food that nourishes all. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.





Our foods are available in select grocery, mass, digital, pet specialty, and club retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as online in the U.S. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit





www.freshpet.com





.





