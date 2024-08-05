Freshpet Inc Q2 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Freshpet Inc (FRPT) reported Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$1.694 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$16.952 million, or -$0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.3% to $235.253 million from $183.331 million last year.

Freshpet Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$1.694 Mln. vs. -$16.952 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.03 vs. -$0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $235.253 Mln vs. $183.331 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.