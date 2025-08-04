Markets
FRPT

Freshpet Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

August 04, 2025 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Freshpet Inc (FRPT):

Earnings: $16.356 million in Q2 vs. -$1.694 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.33 in Q2 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.16 per share Revenue: $264.689 million in Q2 vs. $235.253 million in the same period last year.

This rise in sales was primarily driven by volume gains of 10.8% and favorable price/mix of 1.7%.

The company's second-quarter earnings were supported by higher sales, improved gross profit as a percentage of net sales, and decreased SG&A expenses.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised down its sales growth outlook to a range of 13% to 16% from the earlier guidance of 15% to 18%.

Freshpet still projects annual adjusted EBITDA of $190 million to $210 million.

Annual capital expenditures outlook revised down to ~$175 million from ~$225 million previously.

FRPT was up by 3.26% at $68 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FRPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.