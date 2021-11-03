Freshpet (FRPT) to Post Q3 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT — a renowned pet food products company — is likely to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 8, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $115.7 million, which indicates growth of 37.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter bottom line is currently pegged at 9 cents per share, which suggests no changes from the year-ago quarter’s earnings. The consensus mark has remained stable in the past 30 days. The company incurred a loss in the past three quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 399.4%, on average.

Key Aspects to Note

Freshpet’s top line during the third quarter is likely to have gained from the company’s strong product offerings. To boost portfolio strength, the company has been engaged in well-chalked innovations. It has been striving to expand fresh and natural ingredients-based pet food products. The company is also likely to have gained from improved distribution and retail availability, backed by enhanced production levels.



Freshpet’s pet specialty channel is likely to have performed well during the quarter in review, driven by expanded consumption. It is also likely to have gained from expanded Freshpet fridges across stores. The company’s sturdy e-commerce platform and efforts to boost international business are likely to have been an upside.



However, the company’s performance in the third quarter is likely to have been adversely impacted by industry-wide inflationary trends, especially in labor and logistics costs. Higher beef costs and production expenses are also expected to have been a drag.

Freshpet, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Freshpet, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Freshpet, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Freshpet this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Freshpet has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



United Natural Foods UNFI currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.24% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Tyson Foods TSN currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.51% and is Zacks #2 Ranked.



Coty COTY currently has an Earnings ESP of +50.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.