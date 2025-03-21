Freshpet (FRPT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Freshpet (FRPT) standing at $86.64, reflecting a +0.25% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.52%.

Shares of the seller of refrigerated fresh pet food witnessed a loss of 18.77% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 1.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Freshpet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, down 4.76% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $266.89 million, indicating a 19.23% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.44 per share and a revenue of $1.19 billion, representing changes of +87.01% and +21.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Freshpet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.01% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Freshpet holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Freshpet is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 59.89. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.48.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

