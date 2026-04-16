Freshpet (FRPT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Freshpet (FRPT) closed at $67.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.11% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.36%.

Shares of the seller of refrigerated fresh pet food witnessed a gain of 5.67% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 3.14%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.98%.

The upcoming earnings release of Freshpet will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 6, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.07, reflecting a 22.22% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $290.64 million, reflecting a 10.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion, indicating changes of -52.27% and +9.27%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Freshpet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.31% lower. Freshpet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Freshpet is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 54.66. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 13.73.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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