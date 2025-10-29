Freshpet (FRPT) Stock Moves -2.23%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Freshpet (FRPT) was down 2.23% at $52.62. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.55%.

Shares of the seller of refrigerated fresh pet food have depreciated by 2.34% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.51%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Freshpet in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 3, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 79.17%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $284.42 million, reflecting a 12.25% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion, indicating changes of +62.34% and +13.32%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Freshpet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.03% lower. Currently, Freshpet is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Freshpet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 43.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.79, which means Freshpet is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that FRPT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FRPT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, placing it within the bottom 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

