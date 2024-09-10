Freshpet (FRPT) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Freshpet (FRPT) reached $135.22, with a -0.91% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.84%.

Shares of the seller of refrigerated fresh pet food have appreciated by 5.46% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Freshpet in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.23, indicating a 253.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $247.32 million, indicating a 23.28% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $966.93 million. These totals would mark changes of +257.14% and +26.08%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Freshpet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Freshpet holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Freshpet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 124.29. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.08 of its industry.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT)

