Freshpet (FRPT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Freshpet (FRPT) closed the most recent trading day at $73.54, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.15% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Shares of the seller of refrigerated fresh pet food have depreciated by 12.5% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Freshpet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 5, 2025. On that day, Freshpet is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.1%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $258.94 million, reflecting a 15.68% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.30 per share and a revenue of $1.16 billion, signifying shifts of +68.83% and +19.42%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Freshpet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.87% lower. Freshpet presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Freshpet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 56.93. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.55 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that FRPT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

