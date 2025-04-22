Freshpet (FRPT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Freshpet (FRPT) ended the recent trading session at $72.34, demonstrating a -1.26% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of refrigerated fresh pet food had lost 17.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.86%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Freshpet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, down 38.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $262.3 million, indicating a 17.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.35 per share and a revenue of $1.18 billion, representing changes of +75.32% and +20.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Freshpet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.67% lower. Freshpet is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Freshpet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 54.4. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.56.

It is also worth noting that FRPT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. FRPT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

