Freshpet (FRPT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Freshpet (FRPT) ended the recent trading session at $148.51, demonstrating a -0.68% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.

The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food's shares have seen an increase of 2.18% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.

The upcoming earnings release of Freshpet will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $263.46 million, up 22.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Freshpet. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Freshpet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Freshpet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 99.66. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.2.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

