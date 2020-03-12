Freshpet (FRPT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.36, changing hands as low as $50.44 per share. Freshpet Inc shares are currently trading off about 15.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRPT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.95 per share, with $81.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.00.

