Freshpet (FRPT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Freshpet (FRPT) closed at $70.82, marking a -1.57% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

The stock of seller of refrigerated fresh pet food has risen by 0.32% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Freshpet in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 500%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $267.74 million, up 13.81% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.24 per share and a revenue of $1.12 billion, indicating changes of +61.04% and +15.3%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Freshpet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.36% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Freshpet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Freshpet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.27, which means Freshpet is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that FRPT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FRPT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.