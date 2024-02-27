Freshpet (FRPT) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT delivered remarkable fourth-quarter 2023 results, with the top and bottom lines increasing year over year. Also, both metrics beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company has enhanced its organizational structure, achieving improved margins through enhanced operational efficiency in logistics, input costs and quality. This progress is reflected in its confidence in achieving its long-term Fresh Future goals.



FRPT’s strategic initiatives include expanding production capacity to meet demand, increasing household penetration and buy rates, innovating products, and maintaining category leadership in the fresh/frozen pet food market.

Q4 in Detail

Freshpet posted earnings of 31 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from the loss of 6 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 9 cents.



Net sales were $215.4 million, rising 29.9% year over year. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $204 million. Higher net sales were propelled by a 25% year-over-year increase in volumes.



The adjusted gross profit jumped 61.5% year over year to $88.5 million. We note that the adjusted gross margin expanded 810 basis points (bps) to 41.1% from the prior-year period. This increase was primarily due to leverage on plant costs, as well as improvements across its key focus areas, including quality costs.



Adjusted selling and administrative expenses rose 53.8% to $57.2 million. However, as a percentage of net revenues, selling and administrative expenses contracted 420 bps to 26.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $31.3 million compared with $18.8 million in the year-ago period. This was driven by better-than-expected net sales and a strong operating performance. We note that the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 320 basis points to 14.5%.



Other Financial Updates

Freshpet concluded the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $296.9 million, while carrying $393.1 million in outstanding debt, net of $9.4 million in fees. For 2023, cash generated from operations amounted to $75.9 million, marking a notable increase of $119.1 million from 2022 due to enhanced profitability and more efficient working capital.

2024 Guidance

The company’s net sales are anticipated to reach $950 million, indicating a 24% increase from the 2023 actual due to higher volume.



Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $100-$110 million. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $66.6 million in 2023. Freshpet anticipates a capital expenditure of $210 million to facilitate the addition of capacity aimed at meeting the demand in 2025, alongside further placements of fridges and routine maintenance.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have railed 56.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 6% growth.

