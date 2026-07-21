Freshpet (FRPT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Freshpet (FRPT) closed at $58.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.93% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.89% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of refrigerated fresh pet food had gained 11.84% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of Freshpet will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 5, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.21, showcasing a 36.36% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $292.7 million, up 10.58% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.76 per share and a revenue of $1.21 billion, signifying shifts of -33.33% and +9.52%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Freshpet. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Freshpet is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Freshpet is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.45. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.6 of its industry.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 197, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FRPT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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