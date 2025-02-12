Freshpet (FRPT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Freshpet (FRPT) closed the most recent trading day at $131.59, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of refrigerated fresh pet food had lost 12.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 5.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Freshpet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 20, 2025. On that day, Freshpet is projected to report earnings of $0.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.94%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $263.46 million, indicating a 22.3% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Freshpet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.42% higher. Freshpet currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Freshpet is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 84.26. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.09.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

