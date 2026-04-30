Freshpet (FRPT) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Freshpet (FRPT) closed the most recent trading day at $67.38, moving +1.87% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.02% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.89%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of refrigerated fresh pet food had gained 10.09% outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.45% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 12.23%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Freshpet in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2026. On that day, Freshpet is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $291.02 million, reflecting a 10.55% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and a revenue of $1.2 billion, representing changes of -52.65% and +9.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Freshpet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% lower. Freshpet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Freshpet is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.96. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.1.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, positioning it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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