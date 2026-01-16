Freshpet (FRPT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Freshpet (FRPT) closed the most recent trading day at $64.25, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.

Shares of the seller of refrigerated fresh pet food have depreciated by 3.61% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.35%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.99%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Freshpet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, up 19.44% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $286.05 million, indicating a 8.88% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.49 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +223.38% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Freshpet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Freshpet presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Freshpet has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.47 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.96.

Also, we should mention that FRPT has a PEG ratio of 1.55. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

