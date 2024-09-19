Freshpet (FRPT) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Freshpet (FRPT) closed the latest trading day at $141.24, indicating a +0.23% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.51%.

The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food's stock has climbed by 6.11% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Freshpet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 206.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $247.32 million, up 23.28% from the year-ago period.

FRPT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $966.93 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +202.86% and +26.08%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Freshpet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.15% increase. Freshpet presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Freshpet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 195.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.26, so one might conclude that Freshpet is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

