FRESHPET Earnings Results: $FRPT Reports Quarterly Earnings

FRESHPET ($FRPT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, missing estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $262,709,999, missing estimates of $269,412,059 by $-6,702,060.

FRESHPET Insider Trading Activity

FRESHPET insiders have traded $FRPT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT JAMES MORRIS (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 42,500 shares for an estimated $6,535,150 .

. CATHAL WALSH (SVP-Managing Director, Europe) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,186 shares for an estimated $2,195,425 .

. STEPHEN MACCHIAVERNA (EVP, Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $840,060 .

. THEMBEKA MACHABA (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $384,625

FRESHPET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of FRESHPET stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FRESHPET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FRPT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

