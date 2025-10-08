Freshpet Designates Ivan Garcia As Acting CFO To Succeed Todd Cunfer; Confirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Freshpet Inc. (FRPT), a seller of dog and cat foods, Wednesday announced the appointment of Ivan Garcia, Vice President of Finance, as the temporary Chief Financial Officer, effective October 17. He will succeed Todd Cunfer, who plans to leave the firm to accept a position outside.

In addition, the company confirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance, and continues to estimate net sales increase of 13-16 percent from fiscal year 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is still expected to be in the range of $190 million to $210 million.

Regarding the CFO change, Freshpet noted that Cunfer will remain with the firm until October 17 to support Garcia during the transitional process.

The company has begun the external search for a permanent successor through an executive search firm.

Garcia has served as VP of Finance since July 2023 and previously had held various positions within the company's finance department. Prior to joining Freshpet, he served as an Audit Manager at KPMG US.

Billy Cyr, CEO, stated that Garcia was responsible for various crucial projects in the company, and his strong financial understanding has benefited for its strategic growth.

The company expects to report financial results for its third quarter on November 3.

In the after-hours trading on the Nasdaq, the shares gained 1.19 percent to trade at $53.50. The shares had closed Tuesday's regular trading at $52.87, down 0.73 percent.

