Freshpet CEO Sells Shares Worth $2.3 Million. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

CEO William Cyr sold 47,582 shares for a total value of ~$2.28 million at a weighted average price of $47.88 per share on May 20, 2026.

The transaction represented 15.76% of Cyr’s total holdings at the time, reducing direct ownership to 204,585 shares.

Shares disposed included both direct (42,907) and indirect (4,675) sales, with the sale executed following the exercise of 84,000 options.

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William B. Cyr, Chief Executive Officer of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT), reported the sale of 47,582 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $2.28 million on May 20, 2026, through open-market sales following option exercises as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 47,582 Shares sold (direct) 42,907 Shares sold (indirect) 4,675 Transaction value $2.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 204,585 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 125,006 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$9.80 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average price ($47.88).

Key questions

What was the mechanism behind the share sale?

This transaction was executed via the exercise of 84,000 vested stock options, with 47,582 shares sold immediately in the open market, reflecting a derivative-to-share conversion for liquidity.

This transaction was executed via the exercise of 84,000 vested stock options, with 47,582 shares sold immediately in the open market, reflecting a derivative-to-share conversion for liquidity. How did the transaction affect Cyr’s ownership position?

Direct holdings decreased from 301,900 to 204,585 shares, and indirect holdings dropped to 125,006 shares, while maintaining a considerable residual stake and substantial option capacity.

Direct holdings decreased from 301,900 to 204,585 shares, and indirect holdings dropped to 125,006 shares, while maintaining a considerable residual stake and substantial option capacity. What portion of the shares sold were attributable to direct versus indirect entities?

Of the 47,582 shares sold, 42,907 were disposed from Cyr’s direct account, while 4,675 were sold from indirect holdings tied to trust entities and his spouse as disclosed in the filing.

Of the 47,582 shares sold, 42,907 were disposed from Cyr’s direct account, while 4,675 were sold from indirect holdings tied to trust entities and his spouse as disclosed in the filing. Does Cyr retain material economic exposure to Freshpet after this sale?

Yes, Cyr retains 204,585 direct shares and 125,006 indirect shares, ensuring ongoing alignment with shareholders.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.14 billion Net income (TTM) $200.34 million Employees 1,296 1-year price change -38.96%

* 1-year price change calculated as of May 20, 2026.

Company snapshot

Freshpet produces and markets fresh, natural meals and treats for dogs and cats under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brands.

It generates revenue through retail distribution in grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, natural stores, and online channels.

The company targets pet owners in the United States, Canada, and Europe who seek premium, natural pet food products.

Freshpet, Inc. operates in the packaged foods industry with a focus on refrigerated pet food, leveraging proprietary recipes and direct-to-retail fridges to differentiate its offerings.

The company’s strategy centers on expanding distribution and brand awareness to capture share in the high-growth fresh pet food segment. Its scale and multi-channel presence position it to benefit from consumer trends favoring natural and premium pet nutrition.

What this transaction means for investors

Freshpet CEO William Cyr’s May 20 sale of company stock is not a cause for investor concern. The transaction was executed as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in November of 2025. Such pre-arranged plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

Moreover, Cyr retained over 300,000 directly and indirectly held shares after the sale, as well as 55,095 stock options that can be converted into common shares. This is a sizable equity stake, indicating he is still heavily invested in the company.

Freshpet is doing well under Cyr’s watch. Its first quarter sales of $297.6 million represented a 13% increase over the prior year. Moreover, in a significant shift, the company swung from a net loss of $12.7 million in Q1 of 2025 to net income of $48.5 million this year. Freshpet also raised its 2026 full-year guidance to growth of at least 8% year over year.

Even so, it wasn’t enough to keep the stock from falling. Shares dropped to a 52-week low of $46.45 on the day Cyr executed his sale. This brought Freshpet’s valuation to a low point for the past year, suggesting now is a good time to buy the stock but not to sell.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Freshpet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.