Freshpet (BIT:1FRPT) Price Target Increased by 12.20% to 75.20

The average one-year price target for Freshpet (BIT:1FRPT) has been revised to €75.20 / share. This is an increase of 12.20% from the prior estimate of €67.03 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €42.62 to a high of €102.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.34% from the latest reported closing price of €60.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshpet. This is an decrease of 349 owner(s) or 50.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FRPT is 0.07%, an increase of 65.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.57% to 55,834K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,937K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,775K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,152K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,297K shares , representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FRPT by 3.81% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,953K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares , representing an increase of 23.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FRPT by 56.17% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,588K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares , representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FRPT by 17.86% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 1,565K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares , representing an increase of 76.98%.

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