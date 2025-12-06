Freshpet (BIT:1FRPT) Price Target Decreased by 14.15% to 57.63

The average one-year price target for Freshpet (BIT:1FRPT) has been revised to €57.63 / share. This is a decrease of 14.15% from the prior estimate of €67.13 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €37.59 to a high of €128.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.10% from the latest reported closing price of €44.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 706 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshpet. This is an decrease of 90 owner(s) or 11.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FRPT is 0.20%, an increase of 14.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.44% to 71,306K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,775K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,839K shares , representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FRPT by 18.06% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,905K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FRPT by 21.53% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,491K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,569K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FRPT by 15.07% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,297K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares , representing a decrease of 17.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FRPT by 90.58% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,643K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares , representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FRPT by 88.42% over the last quarter.

