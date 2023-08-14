Freshfields adds NY litigator from Schutle in latest US hire

By David Thomas

Aug 14(Reuters) - Law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer on Monday said it has hired Gayle Klein from Schulte Roth & Zabel, where she co-led the litigation group.

Klein is joining London-founded Freshfields' New York office as a partner, the firm said. She joined Schulte two years ago from McKool Smith, where she helped lead the firm's financial litigation group.

Klein said she wasn't looking to leave Schulte before she was recruited by Tim Harkness, a Freshfields partner who is also based in New York. Klein is the tenth U.S. partner Freshfields has hired from another law firm since June.

"We’re looking to grow and to really continue to do exactly what Freshfields has done," Klein said, describing her own hire as "adding firepower" to the firm's roster.

Freshfields has a broader and more diverse client base than her former firm, Klein said. Her own clients have included Portfolio Advisors LLC, a global private asset manager, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Financial Services, a subsidiary of one of the largest banks in China, and Clear Street, a brokerage platform.

Klein said the vast majority of her clients are coming with her to Freshfields.

Schulte Roth & Zabel in a statement thanked Klein for her contributions and wished her well. The firm said it has added five litigation partners this year.

