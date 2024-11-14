Fresh2 Group Appoints New Independent Director

Fresh2 Group (FRES) has released an update.

Fresh2 Group Limited has announced the appointment of Xiaohui Zhang as an Independent Director and member of the Board’s compensation committee, effective November 12, 2024. Zhang brings a wealth of experience in management and financial consulting, having served as General Manager at Shenzhen Qianhai Zhengda Investments. His expertise is set to enhance Fresh2 Group’s strategic direction and innovation in the financial sector.

