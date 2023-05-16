Fresh Out of College? 13 Best Cities To Move to Offering High Entry-Level Salaries

As the tassel shifts from left to right these coming weeks, the class of 2023 graduates are beginning to contemplate where they will spend the next chapter of their lives.

To aid the recent graduates in their quest to find an optimal city to live in, GOBankingRates conducted an analysis by examining the locations within each state that offered the highest entry-level salaries. We then gathered the livability score, which ranges from 0 to 100, with a higher score indicating better livability and the overall cost-of-living index, where a score of 100 is on par with the national average.

Here are the top 13 best cities to move to after graduation that offer upper-tier entry-level salaries.

13. Riverton, Wyoming

Entry-level salary: $37,149

$37,149 Cost-of-living index: 87.7

87.7 Livability: 63

Located in the picturesque Wind River Valley, college grads can enjoy being surrounded by mountains, rivers and stunning scenic views in Riverton. Ideal for nature lovers, this city offers many opportunities for camping, hiking, fishing, skiing and other outdoor activities.

12. Lynnwood, Washington

Entry-level salary: $37,414

$37,414 Cost-of-living index: 137.6

137.6 Livability: 68

Just 40 minutes north of Seattle, Lynnwood is located in the greater Seattle metropolitan area and is an ideal place for any college grad to settle who is looking to live in a thriving tech industry. With easy access to hiking, skiing, boating and a vibrant arts and culture scene, Lynnwood features a bustling social atmosphere with an abundance of opportunity.

11. San Diego

Entry-level salary: $37,393

$37,393 Cost-of-living index: 160.4

160.4 Livability: 71

Known for its excellent weather and beautiful beaches, San Diego offers recent college graduates a gorgeous climate ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. College students interested in the field of biotechnology, healthcare and aerospace will find that San Diego has much to offer as far as employment and career advancement in these industries.

Although the cost of living is on the higher end, the city's many amenities and attractions make it a worthwhile place to live for college graduates looking to start their careers.

10. Pleasanton, California

Entry-level salary: $36,900

$36,900 Cost-of-living index: 228.9

228.9 Livability: 83

Located in the San Francisco Bay area, Pleasanton has much to offer in the fields of technology, healthcare, and finance, making it an attractive option for recent graduates looking to start their careers in these areas. The vibrant city is just a short drive from all of San Francisco's cultural attractions and is home to parks, museums, galleries and local events and festivals throughout the year.

9. Keystone, Colorado

Entry-level salary: $37,698

$37,698 Cost-of-living index: 136

136 Livability: 69

Looking for a small-town feel and a strong sense of community? Look no further. Keystone has recent graduates covered with all the adventure a person could want with access to incredible scenic resorts and summer events like the Keystone Bluegrass & Beer Festival. With an abundance of ski resorts and hotels, Keystone is ideal for any recent college graduate looking for a career in tourism or hospitality.

8. Puyallup, Washington

Entry-level salary: $37,536

$37,536 Cost-of-living index: 125.6

125.6 Livability: 71

Another city located in "The Evergreen State," Puyallup is just a short drive away from the many tech-related job opportunities the Seattle metropolitan area has to offer. A quaint, agricultural town, Puyallup features many fun attractions post-grads are sure to enjoy including the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival and parade and the Puyallup Farmers Market.

7. Deer Park, New York

Entry-level salary: $37,221

$37,221 Cost-of-living index: 130.1

130.1 Livability: 73

Known as the "fruit basket" of New York State, Deer Park is located on Long Island and within commuting distance of New York City. This city features many job opportunities in the industries of healthcare education and finance for any grad interested in employment in these fields.

With easy access to the beach and beautiful walking trails around the city, Deer Park offers residents a sparse suburban feel and access to the many benefits of living in New York without paying as many New York residents.

6. Stamford, Connecticut

Entry-level salary: $38,825

$38,825 Cost-of-living index: 140.9

140.9 Livability: 72

Just an hour away from New York City, Stamford is located in the southwestern corner of Connecticut and has easy access to the major freeway that connects Boston and NYC. With a convenient central location to major metropolises, this city is an ideal location for anyone looking for employment opportunities nearby.

Also known for its lively downtown and excellent shopping opportunities at the Tanger Outlet Mall, many post-grads will find this city to be an ideal place to spend their next chapter.

5. Bellevue, Washington

Entry-level salary: $38,364

$38,364 Cost-of-living index: 199.7

199.7 Livability: 81

Known for its strong economy and a high concentration of jobs in the fields of technology, software development, engineering and healthcare, Bellevue might be a particularly attractive city for post-grads with degrees in these fields to settle.

Despite this city's higher cost of living, residents might be willing to pay the expense due to the high livability index, a welcoming and inclusive community and excellent schools.

4. San Mateo, California

Entry-level salary: $41,989

$41,989 Cost-of-living index: 250.6

250.6 Livability: 75

San Mateo is located near Silicon Valley and is an ideal place for college graduates interested in starting their careers at a startup or a tech company. While the cost of living in this city is on the higher end, the higher entry-level salary and abundance of attractions for residents make up for the slightly higher rent and housing.

One of the most beloved attractions in this city is the Japanese garden, a serene garden that features a koi pond, bamboo groves and a traditional tea house.

3. Brooklyn, New York

Entry-level salary: $38,377

$38,377 Cost-of-living index: 184.7

184.7 Livability: 82

Brooklyn is ideal for any college graduate looking to live in a city with a plethora of character and opportunity, featuring many iconic landmarks including the Brooklyn Bridge, Coney Island and the Brooklyn Museum. It also features a lively nightlife scene with many bars, clubs and restaurants.

With a variety of neighborhoods to choose from, you can secure a place to live in a trendy area with stylish cafes and boutiques, or obtain a more laid-back neighborhood with tree-lined sidewalks.

2. Belgrade, Montana

Entry-level salary: $38,242

$38,242 Cost-of-living index: 114.1

114.1 Livability: 80

Belgrade can be a great place for college graduates to settle down who are looking to be surrounded by nature. This city is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts as it is just 90 minutes from Yellowstone National Park, which features geysers, hot springs and an abundance of wildlife. With a relatively low cost of living and a high livability index, Belgrade is an ideal place for a post-grad to settle affordably.

1. Green River, Wyoming

Entry-level salary: $40,847

$40,847 Cost-of-living index: 96.4

96.4 Livability: 83

Coming in at number one on this list, Green River offers the highest livability index on this list at 83 and a relatively low cost of living with an index of 96.4. This city has a rich history as a frontier town and features a unique landmark called Expedition Island Park, which is a river walk that features a museum dedicated to the region's history. Recent graduates are bound to enjoy Green River's annual River Festival complete with live music, food and water games.

Methodology: ​​For this piece, GOBankingRates used ZipRecruiter 2023 data to find the 10 places from each state with the highest entry-level annual salary. After finding those 500 cities, GOBankingRates took the 50 cities with the highest (1) annual entry-level annual salary and found the following: (2) livability score from AreaVibes and (3) an overall cost of living index sourced from Sperling's Best Places. The three factors were then combined and scored with the lowest score being best. In final calculations, factor (2) was weighted double and factor (3) was weighted 1.5x. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 1, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Fresh Out of College? 13 Best Cities To Move to Offering High Entry-Level Salaries

