A Fresh Look into U.S. Real Estate

Now our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is going to discuss real estate markets, both commercial and residential.

1. What’s the significance to doing this now?

2. Are you concerned about a real estate price collapse in either commercial or residential?

3. What’s the status of the U.S. real estate financial system in general?

4. What’s the story with bank loan standards?

5. What real estate trends should we be concerned with at this point?

6. So, are you concerned about a housing crisis here going forward? If so, what might the triggers be?

7. Against this back drop, what are your economic projections going forward?

8. Will Moody’s cutting the U.S. government’s long term credit rating have any material economic impact going forward?

9. Strong Buy stocks on your radar currently include Amphenol APH, Carvana CVNA and Barclays BCS.



Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on real estate and the economy. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Barclays PLC (BCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.