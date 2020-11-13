DoorDash, an online restaurant delivery service in 3,000 cities, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. However, this is likely a placeholder for a deal we estimate could raise up to $2 billion. The company's filing tees it up to price its IPO in early December.



DoorDash enables local brick-and-mortar businesses to operate in an increasingly convenience-driven economy, primarily through its DoorDash Marketplace. The company connects over 390,000 merchants, over 18 million consumers, and over 1 million Dashers in the US, Canada, and Australia. In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, DoorDash more than tripled its revenue and was profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis.



The San Francisco, CA-based company was founded in 2013 and booked $2.2 billion in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol DASH. DoorDash filed confidentially on February 13, 2020. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Fresh hot IPO: Delivery service unicorn DoorDash files for an estimated $2 billion IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.