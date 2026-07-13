Is Fresh Food Becoming Kroger's Biggest Competitive Advantage?

The Kroger Co. KR emphasized that freshness remains the most important factor influencing customers’ choice of grocery retailer. The company believes that poor quality in key categories such as produce and protein can negatively impact customer retention. As a result, it is raising its freshness standards and evaluating product quality based not only on shelf presentation but also on how products perform after customers take them home. Management views this customer-focused approach as essential to strengthening the shopping experience and maintaining customer loyalty.

Kroger also highlighted that sales growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was driven by strong performance in Fresh alongside e-commerce and Our Brands. Grocery sales also increased as a proportion of the overall sales mix, reinforcing improving trends in the company’s core business. The company noted that its Fresh offering is well-suited for digital shopping, supporting continued growth in e-commerce while strengthening its grocery business.

The company is adopting an item-level merchandising approach, emphasizing that customers choose individual products rather than overall assortments. Kroger believes that every item must earn its place on the shelf by delivering quality and a positive customer experience, with this discipline applied across the entire store.

Management also believes that Kroger is well-positioned to serve customers using GLP-1 medications. These shoppers may fill prescriptions at Kroger while increasingly seeking fresh, higher-protein and Better For You foods. Kroger believes that its combined pharmacy and grocery ecosystem can help address those changing needs.

Overall, Fresh is becoming a more central component of Kroger’s customer strategy. Its effectiveness as a competitive advantage, however, will depend on the company’s ability to deliver consistently across stores and digital channels.

The Zacks Rundown for KR

The company's shares have lost 3.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 5.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, KR trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, lower than the industry’s average of 33.98. KR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies year-over-year growth of 7.4% and 6.5%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods and household products. BGS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B&G Foods’ current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 11.8% from the year-ago actuals. BGS delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 1.7%, on average.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. AMNF produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. AMNF currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Armanino Foods' current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 7.1% and 1.7%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. AMNF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.1%, on average.

Medifast, Inc. MED operates as a health and wellness company that provides habit-based and coach-guided lifestyle solutions to address obesity and support a healthy life in the United States. MED currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MED's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies a decline of 25.9% and 140.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. MED delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 635%, on average.

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The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. (AMNF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.