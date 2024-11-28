Fresh Factory Achieves Record EBITDA and Revenue Growth

Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (TSE:FRSH) has released an update.
The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. reported a record EBITDA of $0.7M in Q3 2024, marking its third consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA. The company achieved a 39% year-over-year revenue increase and produced a record-breaking 9.1 million units. Additionally, the company has begun construction on a new facility in Illinois, aimed at boosting production and R&D capabilities.
