Fresh Factory Achieves Record EBITDA and Revenue Growth

November 28, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (TSE:FRSH) has released an update.

The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. reported a record EBITDA of $0.7M in Q3 2024, marking its third consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA. The company achieved a 39% year-over-year revenue increase and produced a record-breaking 9.1 million units. Additionally, the company has begun construction on a new facility in Illinois, aimed at boosting production and R&D capabilities.

