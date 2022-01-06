Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fresh Del Monte Produce is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = US$107m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$589m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, Fresh Del Monte Produce has an ROCE of 3.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 9.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Fresh Del Monte Produce's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Fresh Del Monte Produce's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 12% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Fresh Del Monte Produce's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Fresh Del Monte Produce's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 50% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Fresh Del Monte Produce has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Fresh Del Monte Produce (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

