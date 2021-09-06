Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) investors are sitting on a loss of 40% if they invested five years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 44% over a half decade.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Fresh Del Monte Produce's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 2.3% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 11% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:FDP Earnings Per Share Growth September 6th 2021

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Fresh Del Monte Produce, it has a TSR of -40% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Fresh Del Monte Produce has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 41% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 7% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Fresh Del Monte Produce (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

