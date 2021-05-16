Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

There wouldn't be many who think Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.'s (NYSE:FDP) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.5x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 20x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Fresh Del Monte Produce certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Fresh Del Monte Produce's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 90% gain to the company's bottom line. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 29% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the only analyst covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 31% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 17% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Fresh Del Monte Produce is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Fresh Del Monte Produce's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Fresh Del Monte Produce currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

