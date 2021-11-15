Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.98, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDP was $28.98, representing a -20.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.57 and a 29.26% increase over the 52 week low of $22.42.

FDP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.94.

