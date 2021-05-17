Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FDP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.74, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDP was $35.74, representing a -1% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.10 and a 72.57% increase over the 52 week low of $20.71.

FDP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FDP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FDP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FDP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT)

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYT with an increase of 28.49% over the last 100 days. PBJ has the highest percent weighting of FDP at 3.27%.

