Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDP was $28.47, representing a -24.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.47 and a 40.59% increase over the 52 week low of $20.25.

FDP is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). FDP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.04.

