Dividends
FDP

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 11, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -16.67% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.39, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDP was $24.39, representing a -37.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.79 and a 20.44% increase over the 52 week low of $20.25.

FDP is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Altria Group (MO). FDP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FDP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDP

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular