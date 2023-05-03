Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.80, changing hands as low as $27.04 per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDP's low point in its 52 week range is $22.63 per share, with $32.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.10.

