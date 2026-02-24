Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Price Target Increased by 13.04% to 53.04

The average one-year price target for Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) has been revised to $53.04 / share. This is an increase of 13.04% from the prior estimate of $46.92 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $54.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.83% from the latest reported closing price of $42.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresh Del Monte Produce. This is an decrease of 110 owner(s) or 19.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDP is 0.10%, an increase of 12.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.57% to 51,153K shares. The put/call ratio of FDP is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 4,484K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARHBX - Artisan International Explorer Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,918K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,573K shares , representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 20.37% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,998K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,785K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915K shares , representing a decrease of 7.27%.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,741K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 1.94% over the last quarter.

