Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce said on February 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $31.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.57%, the lowest has been 0.70%, and the highest has been 2.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=214).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.61% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fresh Del Monte Produce is $33.66. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 7.61% from its latest reported closing price of $31.28.

The projected annual revenue for Fresh Del Monte Produce is $4,549MM, an increase of 2.40%. The projected annual EPS is $1.90, a decrease of 7.72%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresh Del Monte Produce. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDP is 0.14%, an increase of 37.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 36,968K shares. The put/call ratio of FDP is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,270K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,540K shares, representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 13.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,269K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,243K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 3.73% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,375K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 13.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,143K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,121K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fresh Del Monte is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. The Company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.