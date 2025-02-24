FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE Earnings Results: $FDP Reports Quarterly Earnings

FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE ($FDP) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, missing estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $1,013,200,000, missing estimates of $1,044,441,000 by $-31,241,000.
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE Insider Trading Activity
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE insiders have traded $FDP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J BERTHELOT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,809 shares for an estimated $126,667.
- MARY ANN CLOYD sold 1,340 shares for an estimated $45,024
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,280,388 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,521,685
- ADVISORS PREFERRED, LLC added 226,565 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,524,223
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 221,878 shares (-86.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,368,568
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 214,906 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,137,028
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 171,574 shares (+22.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,697,972
- INVESCO LTD. added 164,120 shares (+21.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,450,425
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 157,489 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,230,209
