FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE Earnings Results: $FDP Reports Quarterly Earnings

FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE ($FDP) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, missing estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $1,013,200,000, missing estimates of $1,044,441,000 by $-31,241,000.

FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE Insider Trading Activity

FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE insiders have traded $FDP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J BERTHELOT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,809 shares for an estimated $126,667 .

. MARY ANN CLOYD sold 1,340 shares for an estimated $45,024

FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.