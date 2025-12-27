Fresh Air, Fresh Highs: 3 Premium Outdoor Brands with 2026 Tailwinds

The outdoor recreation industry is a larger part of the economy than you might think.

Despite a reputation to the contrary, Americans love the great outdoors. We love hiking, biking, and traveling across our vast network of parks, and outdoor recreation is a major driver of economic growth.

As of the end of 2023, outdoor recreation generated more than $1.2 trillion in annual economic output, accounting for more than 2.3% of total U.S. GDP. More than 3% of the nation’s workforce is employed in outdoor services, a figure that totaled more than 5 million jobs in 2023.

Even when consumer sentiment is gloomy, higher-income households are still the primary customers for companies selling motorhomes, boats, premium coolers, camping gear, and sports equipment.

Three outdoor companies have bucked the narrative to produce strong results and outsized stock gains over the last quarter. If you’re looking to add non-tech winners to your portfolio, these outdoor brands deserve a closer look.

Winnebago: Earnings Beats and Higher Guidance Fuel a Late-2025 Turnaround

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) saw a boom in sales when COVID-19 was raging, and wealthy consumers wanted to bring their own indoors out into the world.

But since making a new all-time high in March 2021, the stock has crumbled more than 50% as sales slowed and earnings beats became rare.

After bottoming out in 2024, Winnebago is now showing signs of a turnaround. The company has posted three consecutive earnings beats, including an impressive fiscal Q1 2026 report that showed revenue growth of more than 12% year-over-year (YOY).

Despite tariff threats, Winnebago reported a nearly 400 basis point gain in operating margin and raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $2.8 billion to $3 billion.

Winnebago might be in a stage where only the technical traders have sniffed out the change in momentum.

The stock trades at just 12x forward earnings and 0.43x sales, and shares are up nearly 30% in the last three months. The trend reversal is evident on the chart, with the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) crossing back over the 200-day SMA to form a Golden Cross. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has also reversed, confirming the new uptrend and hinting that this wave of buying momentum has some strength behind it.

Yeti Holdings: Premium Demand Helps the Brand Absorb Tariff Pressure

The Trump administration’s aggressive tariff policy was a nightmare for Yeti Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI), the popular cooler and outdoor drinkware maker whose Tundra, Hopper, and Rambler products are designed for durability and precise temperature control.

But despite the tariff headwinds, Yeti has demonstrated steady sales growth by leaning on its higher-end clients and expanding into new product categories such as travel mugs, apparel and footwear, and outdoor cookware.

The company’s Q3 2025 earnings report was full of positive news, including earnings per share (EPS) and revenue beats despite a 230-basis-point drag to gross margin from tariffs. International sales grew 14% YOY in the quarter, and management gave the stock a vote of confidence by increasing its share repurchase program to $300 million for 2025.

Technical tailwinds are taking shape as well. After trending along the 50-day SMA for most of the year, a Golden Cross formed in September, and the stock followed this signal with a 30% breakout in just three months. Shares now trade well above the former 50-day SMA support level, but the RSI remains under the Overbought threshold of 70.

Acushnet Holdings: Don’t Bet Against Golfers—and Don’t Ignore the Chart

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) is the parent company of popular golfing equipment brands Titleist, Pinnacle, KJUS and Footjoy.

Unlike our other two stocks, Acushnet has underperformed the S&P 500 since April. Still, golf participation continues to grow, with 42.7 million people playing in 2024 and robust growth among women and people of color. Companies like Acushnet have bet on off-course programs such as TopGolf to drive interest in the sport, and these initiatives are paying dividends across each segment.

Acushnet’s Q3 2025 earnings report noted growth in all four of its brands, including 14% YOY growth in the smaller premium KJUS. Management raised its full-year 2025 revenue range to $2.52 billion to $2.56 billion, and now expects to mitigate most of the anticipated $70 million tariff headwind in 2026.

GOLF shares have strong support at the 50-day SMA, and investors looking for new entry points may have found one, as the price has once again dropped to this level. The moving averages and RSI indicate an uptrend with underlying momentum, so this pullback is more likely a buying opportunity than a trend reversal.

