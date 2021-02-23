Fresenius to cut costs as COVID-19 drags down dialysis unit

Adds details, background

Feb 23 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius FREG.DE narrowed down its 2021 sales growth forecast and said it would launch a cost-cutting program as coronavirus-related patient deaths weighed on its dialysis unit's full-year results.

In early February, Fresenius's separately listed dialysis unit Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) warned its 2021 earnings may drop by up to a quarter as high mortality among its patients outweighed increased demand for dialysis in COVID-19 cases.

"This year, the pandemic will again present us with a number of challenges, making it even more important that we increase efficiency in order to improve our cost base," group Chief Executive Stephan Sturm said in a statement.

Fresenius said it expected 2021 sales to grow in a low to mid-single-digit percentage range and confirmed its forecast for at least broadly stable net income. In early February, the group said it expected "healthy sales growth."

The company added net income for the group excluding dialysis unit Fresenius Medical Care should grow in a mid-to high single digit percentage range in constant currency.

The group said the planned measures should bring annual savings of at least 100 million euros after tax and minority interest from 2023 after an initial cost of about 100 million euros each year between 2021 and 2023.

FMC, which reported a slight revenue and operating income miss for 2020, also said it planned to invest up to 500 million euros in cost-cutting measures over the next five years.

Fresenius' full-year net income came in at 1.80 billion euros ($2.19 billion) on a currency-adjusted basis, in line with the preliminary announcement that it would decline by as much as 4% and analysts' forecasts.

($1 = 0.8217 euros)

