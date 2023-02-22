Fresenius shares down 3.1% after group flags 2023 profit fall

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Fresenius SE FREG.DE fell by 3.1% early Wednesday after the German healthcare group forecast a 2023 fall in profit partly due to plans to cede strategic control over dialysis group Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) FMEG.DE.

Shares in FMC were up by 5.6%.

Fresenius said on Tuesday it expected 2023 earnings before interest, taxes (EBIT) and special items to come in between flat and down by a "high-single-digit" percentage, when adjusted for currency changes, after 2022 adjusted EBIT declined 6% to 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion).

The announcement came after Elliott Investment Management took a stake in Fresenius last year, sparking speculation the activist investor might push for a break-up of the company.

